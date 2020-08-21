Romans got to Benidorm first

THE Tossal archaeological site in La Cala is now an open–air museum.

The small Roman fort dates back to the First Century BC and visitors can now see the results of past excavations that reveal some of the oldest traces of the resort’s past.

With almost 80 per cent of the site uncovered, information panels along the route give details of the fortification’s restored walls, courtyards and rooms where separate zones are defined with different-coloured gravels.

Jesus Moratalla, co-director of the excavations together with archaeologist Dr Feliciana Salas, outlined the work carried out so far to Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez, Heritage councillor Ana Pellicer and other councillors attending the opening.

The most recent excavations revealed several complementary structures, Moratalla explained, as well as what was possibly another entrance to the fort, pottery and metal objects including nails and the remains of a knife.

The experts have also detected evidence of more walls below the existing buildings and Perez, together with the archaeologists agreed that the site’s remaining 20 per cent “contained much more.”

Although visits are currently restricted owing to Covid-19 health and safety regulations, conducted tours are expected to begin after September 15.