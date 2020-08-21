Restrictions back in place for children’s parks

THE Mayor of Alhaurin de la Torre, Joaquín Villanova, has signed a new decree that limits the hours of activity in parks and sports courts, and closes social centres, with the aim of stopping the spread of COVID-19 infections.

“Children’s parks will be closed at night, from 10 pm to 8 am”, the Town Hall announced in a statement.

Regarding social centres, it has been decided to close them “Due to the fact that activities can be carried out in alternative outdoor facilities, and that use can be made of municipal spaces or facilities for specific needs,” he continues.

In addition, it has been observed that the young people of the town, are gathering in large numbers on the benches of public parks, without keeping the proper security conditions, in the evenings,” he explained.

In the case of social centres, the closure is related to the attendance of vulnerable or at-risk age groups to the activities that are usually carried out there.

Credit – Alhaurin de la Torre Ayuntamiento