Putting a name to it in Altea

A SCULPTURE of Altea’s name was the third choice for the 2019 Participatory Budget.

Maria Antonia Lavios, Citizens’ Participation councillor, announced the launch of a competition to find the best design for the Amb el Nom d’Altea initiative.

Remodelling the Pont de Moncau came first in the Participatory Budget poll amongst the local population, with improvements to the Cap Blanch neighbourhood in second place.

“The sculpture will be located in a public place as a tourist attraction, like those in many other cities, from Gijon to Amsterdam, where visitors like to be photographed,” Lavios said.