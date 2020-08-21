The people of Orihuela are going to be in even safer hands as more investments are made to the police force.

EIGHT new patrol cars and four new motorcycles have been added to the fleet, with the mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, assuring residents that “our objective as a government team is to continue providing better resources to the Local Police, as we did in the previous legislature, and as we continue to do in this one.”

He concluded, “it is essential that our officers can perform their role in the best possible way, especially in the circumstances that we have experienced and are experiencing lately.”

The extra addition of police vehicles, which have been rented over a four year contract, are set to cost the council €577,873.

The councillor of Resident Security, Ramón López, “we already have five of the eight vehicles, to which we must add four motorcycles, thus fulfilling our intention to improve the resources available to our Local Police.”

The new additions to the fleet consist of; Seat Ateca model cars, which are automatic and have 150 hp, featuring the latest technological advances, such as a dash cam, while in addition, branding has been added that includes the Local Police shield and social network addresses incorporated on the back.

All vehicles, as in the previous ones, will carry, in addition to police equipment, a defibrillator.

The four motorcycles are BMW GS models.

