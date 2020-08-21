IN a bid to try to reverse customer loss in Spain, Orange has launched a new programme offering its customers access all Spanish La Liga matches, in both the first and second division, as well as the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Customers need to sign up no later than September 30 in order to have access to all of these matches free of charge for the entire 2020/2021 season.

Running concurrently is a further promotion whereby those who join the company’s Love promotion will receive that service at 50 per cent discount for three months.