Orange Offers Full Season of La Liga and UEFA Matches to Try to Boost Customer Base

By
John Smith
-
0
Orange offer
Offer open to professionals as well Credit: Orange Twitter

IN a bid to try to reverse customer loss in Spain, Orange has launched a new programme offering its customers access all Spanish La Liga matches, in both the first and second division, as well as the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Customers need to sign up no later than September 30 in order to have access to all of these matches free of charge for the entire 2020/2021 season.

-- Advertisement --

Running concurrently is a further promotion whereby those who join the company’s Love promotion will receive that service at 50 per cent discount for three months.




LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here