Nile Virus Claims its First Victim in Spain after Swarm of Disease-Ridden Mosquitos Invade Southern Spain

The Nile virus has claimed its first victim in Spain this year after a swarm of disease-ridden mosquitos invaded a town in Southern Spain and infected dozens. The victim is a resident in La Puebla del Rio, Sevilla, who was 77 years of age. This Thursday the Councilor of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia, announced the man’s death.

The victim was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in the Virgen del Rocio Hospital in Sevilla where he spent approximately two weeks. Sources confirm that the man had suffered from Nile fever after being bitten by a mosquito.

The director of the health district of Aljafare (where the Nile fever is prominent) has announced that over the last few days the number of Nile fever cases has risen and now a total of 35 residents have been infected. The Nile virus is an illness which can be transmitted from the mosquitos to humans, birds, horses and other mammals.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 80% of infected people do not experience any symptoms, while the remaining 20% ​​do manifest symptoms and their most serious diagnosis leads to encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to brain damage and then death.

Most of the noted cases have been attributed to a few towns with many wetlands and marshes, this combined with high temperatures and rains has favoured the prominence of mosquitos and created a much larger population.

