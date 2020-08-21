Nile fever takes a second life

THE Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia has reported the death of an 85-year-old woman.

The lady was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Virgen del Rocio University Hospital in Sevilla after contracting the Nile Fever virus. She sadly passed away on Friday, August 21.

There are now two deaths caused by the virus, the first, a 77-year-old man on Thursday, August 20, who was also admitted to the ICU.

Currently, there are 23 people admitted to hospital, of which seven remain in the ICU after contracting the virus.

This outbreak is the largest that has been recorded in Andalucia, due to a 30 per cent increase in mosquitoes in the area.

The wetlands of the Donana National Park, home to infected mosquitoes

Credit – Twitter