Montgo competes for the Middleton Trophy

Montgo Golf Society today (Friday, August 21) played a Stableford Competition for the Middleton Trophy, sponsored Nigel Siddall.

SHOWING a return to excellent golf was winner Simon Fox with 39 points, earning himself a cut of 0.9 on his handicap, second was Peter Gardiner with 36 points pushing out Richard Fox to third place who also had 36 points. In fourth place was Ros Fletcher with 34 points.

There were three nearest the pins – sponsored by Nigel – and these were third, eleventh and sixteenth. The lucky winners were Sally Cottrell on the third and Ros Fletcher on the sixteenth. No one managed to hit the green on the eleventh, so a card draw was made, won by Shane Fitzsimmons

Montgo Golf Society’s next competition is a two person Texas Scramble which is being sponsored by Ros and Jimmy Fletcher.