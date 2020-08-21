It’s All About Fashion This Weekend at La Sala by the Sea

AN exclusive Fashion Show is set to take place tomorrow (August 22) from 4pm, bringing an afternoon of glamour to the popular beach club and restaurant, La Sala by the Sea in Marbella.

The designs will be presented by Angel Clothing, showcasing their ‘Pure Class Range- From the Beach to Dinner.’

Book either a table for lunch, one of the luxurious sun beds or simply have a cocktail at the bar, as you soak up the atmosphere with DJ Scott Strutton accompanied by Live Saxophone.

The owner of Angel Clothing, Adele explains the inspiration behind her collection:

“Living in Marbella, one minute you are at the beach and the next you are sitting down for either lunch or dinner. My designs dry in minutes and when they are folded, they are extremely small.

“They look glam with flip flops at the beach, then great with a pair of wedges and a belt for dinner. Totally versatile!”

All purchases over €50 will receive a 5€ discount on the day.

La Sala by the Sea has everything that is expected from a beach club in Marbella including a pool, access to the beach, luxurious beds, VIP swim up beds, two bars, restaurant and massage area.

For reservations please email reservations@LaSalaByTheSea.com or call +34 952 813 882.