Good Morning Britain presenter, Kate Garraway, has announced that she will be taking a week long break from the show, as the difficult situation continues with husband, Derek Draper, who remains in hospital.

-- Advertisement --



IN a decision made to spend time looking after her family, Garraway gave thanks “to all of you for absolutely being brilliant since I’ve come back through challenging times.”

The presenter took a three month absence earlier this year after her husband was admitted to intensive care following the contraction of Covid-19.

Garraway, who presents the daytime TV show on Fridays, revealed she was “taking a bit of time off to help Billy get sorted for secondary school. Darcey as well. And also Derek, look after things on that.”

After returning to the show in July, she made the decision to spend time with her children, William and Darcy, following a difficult, and emotional weekend which saw husband Derek celebrate his birthday in intensive care.

The GMB star revealed, “it was obviously a challenging one under the circumstances. We managed to FaceTime him and sing happy birthday, and we had a cake, which we had on FaceTime. So we tried to mark the moment.

“We managed to do it with Derek’s family as well, we managed to technically hook up and sing happy birthday and just hope that the love seeps through,” she concluded.