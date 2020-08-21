Former Conservative Party campaign manager avoids jail after admitting online child sex abuse crimes.

49-year-old Mark Lerigo was found to have a massive collection of pornographic images of children on his laptop and iPad. The former campaign manager for the Conservative Party was today sentenced for online child sexual abuse offences.

Lerigo was caught after a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation, which discovered he had more than 1,000 indecent pictures of children and more than 250 images of extreme pornography – some even involving animals.