Fears that France is ‘Plunging into a Second Wave’ as Coronavirus Daily Cases Soar by 1,000 to 4,700

FRANCE has reported another sharp rise in its coronavirus cases with 4,700 new infections in just one day.

The French Health Ministry has recorded another sharp rise in coronavirus cases yesterday reporting 4,700 infections – up by a thousand – while Italy has also seen its highest daily tally since May. There have also been worrying spikes in Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Croatia. Most of the surges are blamed on holidaying Europeans and youngsters enjoying parties in the summer heatwave.

Italy registered 845 new cases yesterday which were its highest figure for three months, while France’s 4,771 fresh infections was a massive increase on Wednesday’s 3,776 total. Toulouse, in southern France, became the first French city to declare face masks compulsory outdoors across its entire precinct on Wednesday.

Masks are already mandatory on public transport in France as well as indoors in public places and many cities, including Paris, have now imposed compulsory wearing of masks in outdoor public spaces On Tuesday, the French government announced that face masks would be required at the workplace from September, even while workers are seated at their desks.