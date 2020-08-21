Essentials only at Vera weekly street market

VERA’S street market is partially reopening tomorrow Saturday.

It comes two weeks after the council suspended the market for at least a fortnight over concerns about outbreaks of Covid-19 in the province.

Only stalls selling fruit, vegetables and other food products or basic essentials will be allowed to set up at the Paseo Miguel de Cervantes market site.

A statement from Vera Mayor Jose Carmelo Blanco explained this was due to the “current health situation, there being numerous outbreaks in the Levante region of the province.”

Authorisation for stalls selling other kinds of items will depend on how the pandemic situation evolves, the notification says.

Carmelo Blanco ended the statement calling on the public to behave responsibly to prevent the spread of the virus.