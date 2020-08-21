Disney Channel Strives for Diversity and Launches Show Featuring a Bisexual Main Character

THE famous children’s TV broadcaster, Disney Channel, is taking a stride towards diversity and launching a show which features a bisexual main character. The show is called ‘The Owl House,’ and the main character of the show is Luz Nocedo, a half American and half Dominican 14-year-old girl.

Disney is trying to stray away from stereotypes and include a more diverse portrayal of sexualities and ethnicities. The Owl House tells the story of Luz, a bisexual teen, who travels to a parallel universe to become a witch. During her travels to this parallel world, she falls in love with some male characters, as well as some female characters.

The creator of the show, Dana Terrance, has confirmed via her social media that pitching this show to Disney executives was no easy task. Terrance argues that the show wanted to make clear that the main character was bisexual so that this collective group would feel identified and supported. This is not Disney’s first bisexual character; however, it is the first time a bisexual character takes the lead in a show.

“In the development of the series I was very open to putting queer children as the main protagonists. I’m not very good at lying, so it would have been difficult to sneak them in,” she explains on her Twitter. Terrance also confirms that “some leaders Disney told me that I could not represent any type of gay relationship on the channel. Fortunately, my stubbornness paid off and now I feel very supported by the current heads of Disney.”