Daughter held after mother’s decomposed body is found in bath in Valencia

A 19-YEAR-OLD and her boyfriend have been arrested after the body of the young woman’s mother was found in a bath at their home in Valencia.

ACCORDING to sources, the suspect lived with the ‘decomposed’ corpse which showed ‘signs of violence’ at the property in l’Acudia de Crespins for months.

The grim discovery was made yesterday, Thursday, August 20, after the deceased’s daughter reportedly confessed to killing her Bulgarian mother to two friends, one of whom contacted the Guardia Civil.

Neighbours also apparently noticed a strong stench in the apartment building in April and May, but didn’t suspect anything sinister.

Initial findings suggest the victim was stabbed and died at the beginning of April. While the coroner couldn’t determine exactly what date the deceased was killed due to the ‘mummified’ condition of the body, it was determined she had been dead for up to four months.

Investigators are now trying to clarify the motive for the crime.