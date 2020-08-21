Covid-Ridden Pilgrim Continues to Trek Across Spain’s Camino de Santiago and Has Already Infected 8 More

A COVID-ridden pilgrim has taken no notice of anyone’s health or safety as she has continued to trek across Spain’s Camino de Santiago. The 53-year-old woman’s selfish behaviour has already infected eight more on the pilgrimage and this could have caused several knock-on infections.

The Camino de Santiago is Spain’s most famous pilgrim, as well as one of the hardest, which people set out to complete for either religious or moral reasons. Nevertheless, this pilgrim had no sense of moral duty as she not only decided to put her own health at risk but that of the 16 people she was travelling with and everyone else continuing the route.

The culprit of the Covid cluster is a 53-year-old woman from Madrid who was en route to Compostela when she began feeling clear symptoms of the virus, such as fever and general malaise. Not only did she continue the walk, but she was travelling in a group of 17 people, all working together, presumably without any regard for social distancing measures.

According to the Diario de Pontevedra, the woman began to have symptoms in Palas, Lugo where health workers preformed a PCR test to confirm their suspicions. Instead of keeping quarantine, the woman decided she would carry on with the pilgrimage.

Just a few hours later, the woman was notified of her results – positive. By this time, she was already in Aruza where she will be forced to quarantine. Health authorities have determined that this woman has already infected eight other pilgrims, although there may be more.

