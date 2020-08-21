HUERCAL-OVERA Council has shut the municipal swimming pool after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The local authority issued a notification today Friday saying it had taken the decision to “provisionally close” the facilities.

-- Advertisement --



The statement said the administration is following the protocol established in collaboration with the health authorities and that Andalucia regional government tracers are carrying out “the pertinent tasks.”

The affected staff member is at home and is in a good state of health, the council reported.

The notification ends by calling on residents to carry on following prevention and protection measures, and thanking the public for their “collaboration and understanding.”