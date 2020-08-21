Coronavirus Briefing: Scotland May Have to Remain in Phase Three of Lockdown for Three Weeks

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that Phase three of the lockdown will remain in place for the next three weeks.

The First Minister also warned the assembly that Scotland may not be even ready to enter Phase four at the next review, which is in three weeks time, gyms and swimming pools will reopen on August 31 and sports stadia will open from September 14 with a limited number of spectators, she said.

Nicola Sturgeon also confirms that 71 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the last 24 hours. A total of 68 cases of coronavirus have been linked to the 2 Sisters food processing plant in Coupar Angus, workers and their households – including children – have been asked to isolate until the end of the month.

In line with the UK, people now travelling to Scotland from Croatia, Austria, Switzerland and Trinidad and Tobago will have to quarantine from 04.00 on Saturday.

Second cafe closure in Scotland

Another cafe in Giffnock has been ordered closed after a customer tested positive for coronavirus. The Brambles Cafe on Fenwick Road has shut its doors and said that all staff are to be tested after bosses were informed that a customer who visited the cafe on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19.