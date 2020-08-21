Since van life has rocketed into the mainstream culture, especially this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the vintage VW bus has solidified itself as an iconic symbol of nomadic freedom.
This year we’re excited to see Volkswagen finally breathe new life into the classic camper van with the 2020 Grand California.
The Grand California is a huge improvement when it comes to functionality and technology features.
Pricing starts at €65,000, with the additional add-ons you can expect a bill closer to €85,000. Price-wise it’s on a par with most other small campers out there.
New LED headlights and rear lights, alloy wheels and a slim grille sharpen its look.
Interior technology gets a boost with a new seven-speed automatic gearbox as standard.
There’s also a new digital ‘inclinometer’ display, showing if the California is parked on level ground.
Volkswagen claims that the 148bhp diesel California can achieve 30.4-33.6mpg, and even the most powerful 196bhp version manages 30.1-33.2mpg. The 4MATIC four-wheel-drive version drops that figure to 28.8-31.4mpg.
UK examples come with a choice of two 2.0-litre diesel engines and a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The Coast trim is only available with the less powerful 148bhp engine and front-wheel drive, taking 14.3 seconds from 0-62mph.
Classic camper culture from Volkswagen
