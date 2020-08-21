A Carrefour supermarket in Brazil hid the body of one of its workers who died suddenly of a heart attack with umbrellas so the store could stay open and serve customers.

-- Advertisement --



OTHER staff at the store sparked off outrage and complaints as they allegedly calmly placed three umbrellas that were on sale over the body of the man that died in a bid not to cause panic among customers until funeral directors could get there and take the body away to a funeral home.

Apparently hundreds of customers carried on doing their shopping completely unaware there was a dead person lying on the floor! It was actually one of the customers who took a photo of the umbrellas that soon went viral, the grim picture was then posted on social media for everyone to see.

“This is the body of a deceased worker in the middle of the Carrefour supermarket,” one wrote on Twitter alongside the photo. “He died while working and was covered with umbrellas.” Witnesses say the supermarket just carried on and functioned normally.

In response, Carrefour they did not take long to officially apologise: “Carrefour apologises in relation to the inadequate way in which it treated the sad and unexpected death of Mr Moisés Santos, a victim of a heart attack, in the store in Recife (Pernambuco). The company was wrong by not closing the store immediately after the fact while awaiting the funeral service.”

Brazil has expressed cautious optimism that the country’s coronavirus outbreak could be about to slow down, with cases and deaths on a weekly basis falling from their late July peaks.