Brothel loop-hole

SPAIN’S Equality Minister Irene Montero has called on the country’s regional governments to order the closure of all brothels.

Health Minister Salvador Illa did not specifically mention such businesses last week when he ordered the closure of nightclubs and bars across the country, due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections.

Providing a loop-hole for the establishments to remain open.

On Wednesday, August 19, the United Left (IU) party in Castilla-La Mancha called for their “immediate” closure after an outbreak of the virus was detected in a brothel in Alcázar de San Juan, in Ciudad Real province.

The establishments, she said, can cause “a potential rise of positive cases that are difficult to trace.”

“I believe it is important, for specific action to be taken in places where prostitution is practised,” Montero stated in her letter.

The pandemic brings a whole new meaning to safe sex

Credit – Twitter