Britains abroad caught up in the quarantine fiasco have until 4.00am on Saturday to avoid the 14-day isolation when returning to the UK.

SINCE Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago were added to the UK’s quarantine list it has sparked a rush to get home. Planes are reportedly full and prices have skyrocketed, many Brits caught up in the rush now believe it will impossible to get back in time and will have to reluctantly face the 14-day quarantine period.

Crowds of tourists were seen at Croatia’s Split Airport as the desperate bid to get home begins. There are thought to be around 20,000 Britons in the country at the moment. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps yesterday warned people that they should only go on holiday abroad if they are willing to unexpectedly quarantine upon their return, as witnessed in France recently.

The announcement saw prices for flights rise sharply from the quarantine nations, with British Airways advertising tickets for an early Friday morning flight between Zagreb, Croatia to London at €308 (£276) just for economy class. An economy seat on a BA flight from Vienna to London Heathrow was advertised for €538 on Thursday night.

Shapps, who was himself caught in Spain recently when the UK government took Spain off its ‘safe list,’ tweeted: ‘As with all air bridge countries, please be aware that things can change quickly. ‘Only travel if you are content to unexpectedly 14-day quarantine if required (I speak from experience!).’