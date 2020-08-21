A Sandwich factory supplying M&S has finally been forced to shut after almost 300 staff catch coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



Staff who worked at the Greencore Factory will now have to isolate for 14 days with members of their households, the company makes sandwiches for Marks and Spencer and employs 2,100 people.

The Greencore factory is the largest maker of pre-packed sandwiches in the UK. It will close from today and all the employees and their direct households will have to isolate at home for two weeks. It was the company that took the decision to proactively test its 2,100 workers as a result of a rise in cases in the town – and 292 tested positive.

Legal restrictions will be brought in by the Health Secretary today in order to make sure the self-isolation period is enforced. The Department for Health has already said that anyone who leaves isolation before the 14 day period ending without a viable excuse will be subject to fines.

The local infection rate in Northampton stood at 125.1 per 100,000 up to last week.