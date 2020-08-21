The wife and allies of stricken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny have accused the Kremlin of blocking his medical evacuation to Germany.

“The decision has placed his life in mortal danger because the Siberian hospital treating him is under-equipped to deal with his condition”, said his wife.

Russian doctors, however, say they have found no indication so far that the opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned at all.

Mr Navalny, 44, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk on Thursday and rushed to hospital after the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk, a video of him on plane screaming in pain went virus withing minutes.

The opposition politician is still in intensive care in the Siberian city, his allies are sure he has been poisoned but deputy chief doctor Anatoly Kalinichenko at Omsk hospital said today that no traces of poison have been found in Mr Navalny’s body, Doctors have Navalny on a respirator.

“Poisoning as a diagnosis remains on the back burner, but we don’t believe that the patient suffered from poisoning,” Mr Kalinichenko said.