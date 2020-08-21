AN EasyJet plane was forced to return to Liverpool Airport minutes after take-off today and make an emergency landing.

Emergency services were scrambled to the runway this afternoon after the plane made a sudden diversion back to the airport, the pilot had radioed in to say that the aircraft had struck a bird shortly after taking off en-route to Jersey. One man said the plane circled over New Brighton as it made a diversion back to the airport. The plane was turned around and safely landed shortly afterwards.

An EasyJet spokesman said: “EasyJet flight EZY7023 from Liverpool to Jersey returned from airborne following a bird strike. The captain performed a routine landing in accordance with standard operating procedures. While this is outside of easyJet’s control, we apologise for any inconvenience experienced and thank passengers for their patience and understanding. We have arranged a replacement aircraft to operate the flight to Jersey. The safety of passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority.”

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said two ambulances were sent to the scene at 1.21 pm, along with two other vehicles and three officers.