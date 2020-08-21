Breaking News: Coronavirus Cases Continue to Skyrocket in Spain

Infections continue to skyrocket in Spain as 3,650 new cases are added in the last 24 hours.

During the last two weeks, communities have reported a total of 70,420 new positives, a total of 18% of the total infections registered since the pandemic started.

The Ministry of Health has today reported 8,148 new positives for coronavirus, raising the total number since the start of the pandemic to 386,054. In the last 24 hours, the authorities recorded 3,640 positives and 25 new deaths from coronavirus. Compared to the start of the week the figures for new infections seem to be rising buy at least 300 per day.

Region by Region report

A third of these new cases correspond to Madrid (1,199), where a judge has annulled the restrictions recently imposed by the regional government.

The breakdown is as follows: Basque Country (685), Aragon (342), Andalusia (303), Galicia (182), Catalonia (172), Canary Islands (149), Castilla y León (121), Valencian Community (99), Navarra (98), Castilla La Mancha (92), Extremadura (68), La Rioja (68), Asturias (40), Murcia (26) and Ceuta (6) registered new infections in the last 24 hours, while Cantabria and Melilla had not uploaded data at the time of closing the report so the true total will be slightly more.

In a statement yesterday, Fernando Simón, the director of the Health Ministry’s Coordination Center for Health Alerts and the visible face of the Spanish government during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, voiced a message of warning to citizens on Thursday given the constant increase in new cases and deaths that Spain has been seeing in recent weeks. “No one should have any doubts,” he said. “Things are not going well.”