Benefit reductions for people on ERTE

THE benefits of workers still receiving temporary employment regulation files (ERTE), since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last March, will be considerably reduced as of September.

This is because the current regulation states that after six months of receiving the benefit, it is considerably reduced.

The State Public Employment Service (SEPE), warns that the amount of the benefit during the first 180 days corresponds to 70 per cent of the regulatory base, but from day 181 it becomes 50 per cent.

A huge reduction that will affect all workers who have remained on ERTE since the state of alarm was activated.

September will be the seventh month in ERTE for many of those who have not yet been able to return to their jobs due to the crisis and, consequently, benefits will be cut to just 50 per cent.

The reduction is not trivial and has set off alarms in the unions, which are going to ask the Ministers of Labour and Social Security not to cut the amounts of benefits during the coming months and instead wait until the end of the year.

It will be on September 4, when the Ministers of Labour and Social Security attend an official meeting in Mallorca, to decide the future of the benefits.

Unemployment benefits have helped so many people through the crisis

