Policia Nacional were called to a disturbing, and extremely tense, situation where a woman apparently wanted to kill her daughters.

-- Advertisement --



AFTER being thrown out of the home, in the Valencian town of Gandia, the eldest daughter called her father to come rescue the sisters.

However, the man was met with an angry and enraged woman, who broke the rear-view mirror of his car.

When police arrived at the scene, the 51-year-old woman, of Spanish origin, was sitting near the broken glass, with a knife next to her, allegedly wanting to kill her daughters, according to the Higher Police Headquarters of the Valencian Community.

The woman was still physically angry and in some distress, so the officers took precautionary measures to calm her down and alleviate potentially dangerous situation, before ascertaining the whereabouts of her daughters, after it was confirmed that they had left with her partner.

The officers eventually tracked down the father and the girls.

The father stated that he had received a frantic phone call from his eldest daughter who said her mother was very aggressive and had kicked out of the house, after allegedly throwing all the children’s clothes out of the window.

Officers made the arrest of the woman, who already had a police record, and has been punished for her crimes.