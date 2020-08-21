A two-year-old boy dies after falling into a pool in Mazarrón

Another young boy dies in an urbanisation swimming pool after resuscitation effort failed to save him.

-- Advertisement --



THE pool, located in the Camposol urbanisation in Mazarrón, was the scene of another tragic accident in which a two-year-old boy lost his short life.

According to the Emergency Coordination Centre website, an emergency team was sent to the scene after being alerted that a boy was floating in the pool, around 7.50pm.

A Mobile Emergency Unit, and an ambulance from the Mazarrón Emergency Service, attended the scene where they dragged the boy from the pool. He was subsequently unconscious, and the health workers began CPR resuscitation.

Unfortunately, their efforts were not able to save the young boy.

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.