IT’S fair to say the new electric Corsa-e, which has an official WLTP range of 209 miles – is actually the most important car that Opel / Vauxhall has launched since the original Corsa arrived on the scene in 1982.

The Corsa-e isn’t exactly bristling with performance, but with 1455kg of a car to transport, Vauxhall’s 0-62mph time is certainly achievable.

Prices start from around €30,000. Included in that price is the installation of a home wall-box. Capable of charging the battery, to maximum capacity, in about 7.5 hours.

The Corsa-e supports 100kW DC rapid-charging as standard, too, which brings the charge times down to around half an hour. Given that many manufacturers will charge you extra for the fastest possible charging capability, Opel / Vauxhall’s transparency on this front is refreshing.

A big improvement on the original 1982 Corsa from Opel / Vauxhall

Credit – Twitter