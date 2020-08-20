Wetherspoon’s Pub in North Wales Stays Open as Three staff Test Positive for Coronavirus

Three staff at Wetherspoon’s pub in North Wales have tested positive for coronavirus while the other workers go into self-isolation- but the bar will remains open!

A JD Wetherspoon spokesman has said that the pub remains open for now- the cases were at the North and South Wales Bank, on High Street in Wrexham. Other members of staff are also now self-isolating and Public Health Wales have been informed. The chain’s press officer Eddie Gershon said: “We can confirm that three members of staff have tested positive at the North and South Wales Bank in Wrexham. As a result, a number of other staff are self-isolating as a precaution”.

“All of the required controls are in place. All of the positive cases have been reported to Public Health Wales. We have discussed our operating plan with Public Health Wales and they do not require us to take any further action at this time.

The Test, Trace and Protect information is available to the contact tracing team should they wish to use it. We have discussed our operating plan with Public Health Wales and they do not require us to take any further action at this time.”

Dr Graham Brown, consultant in Communicable Disease Control for Public Health Wales, told North Wales Live that “no outbreak had been declared” at the pub, but customers if required, could be contacted under the Test and Trace scheme.

The law states that Pubs are not required to close following a positive test unless mandated to do so by local health protection officials. However, other pubs have recently been shut temporarily after recording coronavirus cases among staff members – such as the Bispam Hotel in Blackpool which closed its doors last weekend when an employee tested positive.