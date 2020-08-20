Wedding guest fired after groom tests positive for coronavirus

A WEDDING guest claims he has lost his job after attending a ceremony in Murcia on Saturday, August 15, where the groom later tested positive for coronavirus.

Ricardo Cortés, who was one of 200 guests invited to the ceremony, says he was sacked after telling the company he works for he had to quarantine for 14 days.

-- Advertisement --



He and other guests are reportedly being monitored by the Ministry of Health.

Cortés told SER he has since denounced the company for ‘unfair dismissal’, on the grounds he was fired for ‘going to a wedding in which the groom has tested positive’.

He is currently self isolating at home.