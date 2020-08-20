WATCHING the sun set at Deia beauty spot Sa Foradada is out for the moment as even this simple pleasure falls victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

The council announced on Wednesday it is closing off the Son Marroig viewing point every evening due to concerns that the popularity of going there to watch the sun go down represents an increased risk of Covid-19 infections.

In a statement posted on social media, the local authority said hundreds of people have been gathering at the location every evening for the last month or so, “many of them not complying with the required safety measures to protect us from Covid-19, with anti-social attitudes which put themselves and others at risk.

“The measures to limit the influx have not been enough in the face of the avalanche of visitors at this specific time of the day”, the statement goes on.

As a consequence, the administration explained, it decided, with the agreement of the owner of Son Marroig and local bar and restaurant managers, “to put in place severe restrictions to guarantee safety at all times.”

This means that as an extraordinary and temporary measure, taking the Sa Foradada path from the Ma-10 road is not allowed between 6.30 and 9.30pm, and hence neither Son Marroig nor Sa Foradada can be accessed on foot at these times.

The parking area is closed from 6.30pm to 10pm with police on duty there to stop drivers going in. The exception is people with prior reservations at the restaurant, bar or for Son Marroig concerts or events.

The measures will remain place until September 15.

In the meantime, Deia council has called on the public to behave responsibly.