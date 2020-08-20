Watch: President of Brazil Mistakes a Dwarf for a Child and Lifts Him into His Arms

E o Bolsonaro que levantou um anão achando que era uma criança KKKKK pic.twitter.com/etZrAc6YGv — Gstv (@Temakidefeijao) August 19, 2020

A video of Javier Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil, has gone viral on social media. Bolsonaro has amassed a bad reputation after his ‘fake-news’ antics have caused Brazil to become one of the worst affected countries as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

However, this time the far-right President has stepped into the media for other reasons. This time the chief of state was walking through a dense crowd, in which no security measures such as social distancing or face masks were respected. However, the controversial moment was when Bolsonaro grabbed what he thought was a child into his arms and began waving him in the air.

Bolsonaro was confident that the boy he picked up was a child, however, he was a fully-grown adult with dwarfism. You can see the president pick him up and place him on top of his shoulder. Then women are heard shouting and informing the president that “it’s not a child, it’s not a child”. Bolsonaro took a few minutes to react however, he finally realized and placed the man back onto the ground, although he was visibly pleased that the president had picked him.

Brazil now accounts for 3.45 million COVID cases and has a fatality rate of around 111,000 people. These dire figures solidify the country as the second-worst affected in terms of cases and deaths.