UK Government- Croatia ‘Hours Away’ from being added to ‘Red List’

It is now highly likely that Croatia will be removed from the UK’s ‘safe travel’ corridor.

-- Advertisement --



THE surge in the Covid-19 infection rate in Croatia has had UK officials worried for weeks and now the country could be removed from the UK’s travel corridor list, which means that tourists would have to quarantine upon their return.

The number of Covid-19 infections still continues to rise at an alarming rate in the country.

An announcement for the change from the UK government is expected as early as today. France and Spain both were removed from the list with less than 48 hours notice for travellers.

Croatia has seen a spike in the number of cases in recent days with 219 fresh coronavirus infections registered on Wednesday alone, bringing the total number to 7,074 in the Adriatic country. Other European countries including Austria have cautioned against travel to Croatia, while Slovenia urged its citizens to return from the popular tourist spot by the end of this week or face a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Government officials are understood to have traced some coronavirus cases in the UK that were “imported” by passengers arriving from Croatia. The number of imported cases to the UK from the country is understood to be at a similar level to Spain before it was banned from the safe travel corridor and added to the ‘red list.’

Other countries reportedly of concern include Greece, Denmark, Portugal, Austria, and Switzerland.