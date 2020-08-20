The colour is finally coming back to the famous pink lagoons of Torrevieja

The iconic pink lagoons in Torrevieja are finally returning to their normal colour following the horrendous damage caused by the Gota Fria last September.

-- Advertisement --



AFTER losing their unique colour after being washed out by the tremendous amount of rain caused by DANA, the pink lagoons are finally returning to magnificent best.

Heavy rainfalls last September, and with further bad storms in January, there were concerns that the famous pink lagoons would never return to their glorious state, following the contribution of fresh water and the proliferation of algae.

Thankfully, the hot temperatures during July and August, has seen an increase in salinity of the lagoons, with algae reducing and microorganisms that favour the characteristic pink colour, returning.

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.