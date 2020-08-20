Temperatures to soar in Costa Blanca province

Temperatures are set to soar in Valencia from tomorrow (Friday, August 21) prompting State Met Agency (Aemet) to activate a yellow alert.

AEMET expect temperatures to reach 38 degrees Celsius in the shade in the south of Valencia, though the ‘pre-emergency’ alert relates to the whole province from 1pm to 8pm.

On the whole throughout the province, the weather is likely to be “little cloudy or clear, with some morning intervals of low clouds on the coast.”

Temperatures however, will experience a “rise of maximums in the interior”, while the wind will be the strongest in the south.

Aemet forecasts a 70 per cent probability of ‘phenomenally’ high temperatures in the north of the province, and 40 to 70 per cent chance in the south – though it is in the south the ‘intense’ heat is expected to be felt.