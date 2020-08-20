THE Councillor for Tourism of the Municipality of Velez-Malaga, Jesús Pérez Atencia, Antonio Manuel Peña, head of the company La Casa de las Titas, and Antonio Aranda, head of Aranda Attractions, has announced a new initiative for the municipality of Velez-Malaga through the “Dramatized Train.”

This initiative aims to visit various points of cultural interest in both c and Torre del Mar, guided by relevant historical figures throughout the evolution of the entire municipality, letting participants take a trip through time.

“This is a different initiative to get to know the main cultural places in our towns, which we find very attractive and will certainly not disappoint visitors. If this land can boast of something, it is history, and we are delighted that there are companies that want to recover it”, said the Councillor for Tourism, Jesús Atencia.

Antonio Manuel Peña thanked the Department of Tourism: “We intend to bring the rich heritage of Velez-Malaga closer to visitors. We hope that both residents and visitors enjoy this tour. Our greatest thanks to the Department of Tourism for the dissemination, since without them many local companies, including ours, would not reach the public,”.

Finally, Antonio Aranda highlights the commitment to safety: “The train is prepared with safety screens so that each carriage does not have more than four people, thinking about family units, and all the seats face in the same direction. The main thing for us is that the passenger has a safe experience”, he declared.

The dramatized train will make trips every Friday from 8pm, on August, 21 and 28, as well as September 4 and 11. After doing the tour, you will return from the Plaza de las Carmelitas at 10pm. All those interested in participating in this activity, check dates and information at the ‘La Cochinita’ stop on Paseo de Larios in Torre del Mar.

Credit – Velez- Malaga Ayuntamiento