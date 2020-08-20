Spanish TV crew put the spotlight on Costa Blanca seabed

SPANISH radio and TV corporation, TVE, has recorded a documentary featuring the seabed in three Costa Blanca towns.

Under the scientific supervision of the Institute of Coastal Ecology (IEL), a team from TVE filmed the seabeds of Moraira, Javea and El Campello, which will be broadcast on La 2 from September as part of a series ‘Reduce your footprint’.

On the coast of El Campello, the team focused on the Posidonia prairie, of which the IEL is an expert after 20 years of monitoring.

According to IEL, a ‘stabilisation phase’ has been reached after several threats to the development of the seagrass species, including trawling and dredging which have been eliminated.

“There is a tendency for the grassland to expand. After slowing down its degradation, it tends to expand,” says the Institute’s scientific director, Gabriel Soler.

The TVE documentary will include its own underwater images and others provided by the IEL.