SOME of those affected by unemployment in Spain have made a move to find work in Poland and the majority have headed for the City of Krakow which may soon have its own ‘Little Spain’ district.

Spanish stores and restaurants are now becoming a common sight in Krakow and as both countries are members of the European Union, there is little problem for Spaniards to set up in Poland.

Although salaries are similar between the two countries the attraction is that Poland has a lower cost of living.