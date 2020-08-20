Pandemic problems for the Princess

THE date announced for the Princess of Asturias Awards is Friday, October 16, 2020.

But will it go ahead?

The risk that Princess Leonor de Borbón will miss her most important appointment is real. The Covid-19 pandemic does not give preference to Princesses as more active outbreaks continue throughout Spain.

The prestigious awards, where the daughter of the King is the leading lady, does not escape the regulations in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19, such as no group gatherings.

It will depend upon the evolution of the pandemic, however, Princess Leonor may wave goodbye to one of the moments where she is usually tremendously praised.

At the moment, no one can be sure if the Princess of Asturias Awards will be held or not. Another option would be to do it without an audience, Asturias approved on August 14, the meeting of groups up to a maximum of 50 people in outdoor spaces and 25 people in closed spaces, such as bars or restaurants.

The Covid-19 Pandemic is causing problems for the Princess

