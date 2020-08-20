Only Four Days Until Spain’s Covid Tracing App ‘Radar’ Launches on the Costa del Sol

As the number of COVID infections rapidly increase in Spain’s Costa del Sol, residents are patiently waiting for the launch of the tracing app. The app, called ‘Radar’, has been pilot tested although it has not been fully operational on a larger scale nor with real COVID cases.

The Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, and the Councilor for Health and Families in the Junta de Andalucia have announced that the mobile application will be fully operational from Monday, August 24. The Costa del Sol now accounts for the majority of cases in the province so having an app to trace potential contacts will make the entire process much more efficient and streamlined.

-- Advertisement --



The app will not only launch in Malaga but also in Almeria, the second-worst affected community in Andalucia. The app is designed to track and trace whether you have come into contact with or visited the same area as a COVID positive person. The app is currently available for download; however, it does not issue any notifications as it is not yet operational.

The app is available for download on both Google Play and the App Store and it is called Radar COVID. The Spanish Executive estimates that this application will be available for the rest of the nation on September 15. However, the launch could be staggered and may take place preferentially in the communities that need it the most.