The era of no fans is set to continue as Uefa have decided that Nations League matches in September will follow with the precautionary measure already in place.

DESPITE some of the participating countries assuring Uefa that they are comfortable about welcoming fans back, and having their governments support, the decision has been made.

Two rounds of the Nations League, starting next month, were decided to take place behind closed doors following a meeting between all 55 Uefa member associations on Wednesday.

However, the Uefa Super Cup in Budapest, Hungary on September 24, has been tentatively scheduled to accommodate a reduced number of fans, in what could be a pilot match for fan reintegration.

The match is set to take between the Champions League and Europa League winners.

The English FA has discussed the possibility of “some level of crowds” returning to England’s internationals in October.

England begin their second stage of the Nations League with away games against Iceland, on September 5 and Denmark on September 8.

The Three Lions, managed by Gareth Southgate, are then scheduled to play three home games, in which they will be hoping to have some level of fans back in attendance.

A friendly against Wales on October 8, followed by Nations League matches against Belgium on October 11, and then against Denmark three days later.

“There had been quite a lot of discussion about the potential for crowds to return but Uefa felt there should be a consistent approach for the first international window since lockdown, said the FA’s chief executive, Mark Bullingham.

“We would like to get fans into Wembley again, to what level we’ve got to work out with Uefa and the Government,” he continued.

Speaking on the games in September, he concluded, “It’s a shame fans won’t be able to attend matches in person but we have great broadcast partners who will bring the games to them”.

Scotland are set to face Israel on September 4 at home and are then due to play away at Czech Republic on September 7, both are Nations League games.

They then face Israel at home in a European Championship qualifier on October 8.

Northern Ireland resume figures in September with Nations League ties against an away tie against Romania on September 4 followed by Norway at home on September 7

They also have a European Championship qualifier, away at Bosnia-Herzegovina on October 8.

Wales, as well as the friendly at Wembley, have Nations League ties in September, starting away in Finland on September 3 and then face Bulgaria at home on September 6.