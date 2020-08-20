New walkways help reduced mobility beach-goers take a dip

NEW ‘flexi-walkways’ are making it easier for beach-goers in Roquetas de Mar to enjoy a dip in the Mediterranean.

The local council’s Tourism and Beaches department has acquired 100 metres of the flexible walkways.

-- Advertisement --



Made from recycled plastic which does not deteriorate in the sea, they are rolled out to extend to the shoreline from six shaded zones on Roquetas’ beaches, which have been set up for people with mobility problems.

These shaded zones on the Aguadulce, La Romanilla, La Bajadilla, La Urbanizaion, Las Salinas and Serena beaches are in turn connected to the seafront promenade by wooden walkways.

Tourism and Beaches councillor Francisco Barrionuevo said the new walkway acquisition reflects the council’s commitment to “continue reinforcing accessibility on its beaches” and to equip them with all the necessary facilities “so they remain a reference point.”

He pointed out that this year the local authority has also equipped the shaded zones with 10 amphibious wheelchairs.