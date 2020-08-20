More beaches closing

NERJA Town Hall will close all the beaches in the town from midnight to 6am as a preventive measure to avoid the spread of Covid-19, by young people going to these spaces before the closure of nightlife.

The councillor for Beaches, María del Carmen López, reported in a statement Wednesday, August 19, that the mayor has approved the closure of the beaches at the request of her and the Security Councillor, Francisco Arce, after the proposal made by the task force for monitoring the Covid-19 crisis.

This team considers that the advance of the closing time of the hospitality and nightlife establishments, established throughout the country due to the increase in positives, “may lead to the gathering of young people in open spaces, such as the beaches,” this being a sector of the population in which an increase in outbreaks is taking place.”

López appeals to the responsibility of residents and visitors, to avoid crowds at all times, and makes a special appeal to parents of minors to ensure that their children comply with these rules to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the municipality.

Nerja beach has become popular with young people drinking in the evening

Credit – Twitter