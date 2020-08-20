Lions Club on the Costa Blanca reaching out to those affected by huge explosion in Beirut

Teulada Moraira Lions – part of Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) – are leading a campaign to provide much needed funds to rebuild and rehouse people devastated by the recent explosion in Beirut.

ON Tuesday, August 4, a massive explosion shook the Lebanon city. More than 300,000 Lebanese have been displaced from their homes, thousands injured, and more than 200 dead with many more missing.

LCIF is partnering with Lions in Lebanon to provide $10,000 (€8,444) for immediate relief for children, families and communities struggling to meet everyday needs and trying to stay safe.

The target is to support 3,000 families by Christmas.

“Many of you will have seen and read about the appalling devastation and loss in Beirut resulting from the recent explosion,” said TM Lions press officer, Helen Chapman, adding: “If you would like to donate specifically to this appeal, all donations to our GoFundMe site from this point will be forwarded to the appropriate LCIF account.”

If you are happier dealing in cash, pop into the Lions Den Fundraising Shop, beneath the Pepe La Sal supermarket in Moraira’s Centro Comercial, leave a donation in a sealed envelope clearly marked BEIRUT APPEAL and again, this will be passed on to LCIF.

“Thank you for your continued support,” added Helen. “We try to support local charities but when a humanitarian crisis such as this occurs, many of us feel we would like to help those poor people whose worlds have been turned upside down through no fault of their own.”

The GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/teulada-moraira-lions.

This can also be accessed via TM Lions’ FB page or Web site where there are also details if you would like to join Teulada Moraira Lions www.tmlions.com.