MALLORCA’S Finca de Raixa property will be the subject of an entire episode of a national TV series about historic gardens.

A team from La 2’s Gardens with History has been filming at the property for what will be a 30-minute programme, the Mallorca island council revealed.

It will feature shots of the estate and the surrounding countryside along with interviews with Bernat Canyelles from the IRFAP Balearic Island Agricultural and Fishing Investigation and Training Institute and with University of the Balearics professor and author of a book about the Raixa gardens, Julia Roman.

Consell Sustainability and Environment councillor Aurora Ribot highlighted what she said is “the importance of the Raixa estate’s historic gardens in understating a part of the history and the culture of Mallorca.”

The island administration’s Environment director Josep Manchado pointed out the property is run by the Mallorca government and reopened to the public after lockdown in June with Covid-19 health safety measures and protocols in place.

Visits must currently be booked in advance.