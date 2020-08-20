Google experienced a global crash of some of its services this morning causing disruption to many businesses, and people.

A TECHNICAL failure, which occurred around 6am in Spain, affected Google’s top performing services, such as; Gmail, YouTube, Google Meet and Google Chat, with the main search engine also experiencing difficulties.

Many users of Gmail complained that they were unable to send or receive emails, and the results of the crash to the Google search engine, which is the most recognised and used in the world, meant that users were not able to search normally.

Troubles reported with Google Meet, which is their popular video call service, were problems with recording, whilst Google Chat experience posting problems.

YouTube, the largest video hosting site in the world and used by millions, also experienced glitches, with many videos having trouble loading properly.

According to data collected, failures occurred in; the United Kingdom, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Northern France, India, Japan, parts of the United States, and also parts of Australia.