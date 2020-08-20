Global Coronavirus News: Like Spain, Germany Registers Over 1,700 Cases and Europe Accounts for 3.9 Million cases

The global coronavirus pandemic keeps accelerating as the world now fears a second wave of infections. The promise of a vaccine or reliable treatment is still some months away and, in the meantime, countries are grappling to cope with this new upsurge in cases.

Although cases in Spain keep increasing, it is not the only European country to experience similar patterns in terms of outbreaks and demographic change. Now cases in Spain have moved to invade a younger demographic, who are under 40 and mainly asymptomatic.

-- Advertisement --



According to Hans Kluge, the regional director for the World Health Organization in Europe, the continent now accounts for 3.9 million, or 17%, of cases worldwide. “The region shows its own kind of trajectory, a different one in comparison to the rest of the world. The virus hit Europe early and with great force” explains Kluge. He contends that the “risk of rebounding has never disappeared. In the last two months, the number of new cases has been increasing constantly in each region. During the first week of August, there were 40,000 more cases compared to the first week of June when they were at their lowest” affirms Kluge.

It is not only Spain who has suffered an increase in outbreaks, but Germany is also experiencing extremely high figures in terms of new daily cases. For the first time since April, in the last 24 hours, Germany has registered over 1,700 new cases of the virus, more specifically 1,707 new infections. On Wednesday France registered a total of 3,776 new cases of the virus, which is the third time that over 3,000 cases are notified.