Full steam ahead for Teulada-Moraira Lions

DESPITE challenges throughout lockdown, the Teulada-Moraira Lions Club have helped where they could.

They have worked previously with Denia’s Raquel Paya school for children and young people with disabilities where staff are preparing for the pupils’ return in September.

A new activity will involve laundry as, in compliance with Covid-secure regulations, staff must change into uniform on arrival and for the afternoon session.

To do this, the school is setting up a laundry area where older pupils can work to develop life skills which is where the Teulada-Moraira Lions stepped in.

Their Moraira charity shop received a donation of a top-class steam iron and, with the owner’s consent, have passed this on to the Raquel Paya school. Principal Miguel Ivars has accepted the donation on behalf of the school and thanked the Lions for their continued generosity.

The Lion’s Den charity shop, a couple of doors away from Letters R Us beneath the Pepe La Sal supermarket at the Centro Comercial in Moraira has reopened and is able to accept donations.

There is also a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/teulada-moraira-lions which can also be accessed via the www.tmlions.com

site or Facebook page.